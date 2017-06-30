Steelers’ Burns charged with driving with suspended license

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) – Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Artie Burns has been charged with driving with a suspended license.

A Miami Beach Police report says an officer pulled over Burns’ Cadillac SUV in South Beach on Thursday for having an expired tag.

The report says the 22-year-old Burns failed to produce a driver’s license, and was handcuffed and taken to a county jail.

Miami-Dade County court records show Burns hadn’t paid hundreds of dollars in traffic tickets and failed to appear for a hearing.

The police report says Burns’ SUV was impounded and the vehicle’s tag was seized.

Jail records show Burns was released on bond Friday. It couldn’t be determined if he had an attorney; the case wasn’t yet listed in court records.

