Storm Team 27: Heavy rain with storms possible tonight

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Rain showers and thunderstorms are expected overnight. Some storms may produce heavy rain and gusty wind. Small hail possible. The rain may add up to 1 inch or more with some of the storms. Flash flooding will be possible in spots overnight.

Saturday will bring slightly cooler air and a chance for a shower or thunderstorm. It won’t rain all day. Isolated showers or thunderstorms possible into early Saturday night. Sunday looks better with a very small risk for an isolated shower or thunderstorm into the afternoon.

THE FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. Heavy rain and gusty wind possible. (80%)

Low: 67

Saturday: Partly or mostly cloudy. Chance showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 82

Saturday night: Isolated shower or thunderstorm. (40%)

Low: 61

Sunday: Partly sunny. Very small chance for a shower or thunderstorm afternoon. (20%)

High: 82

Monday : Partly sunny. Isolated shower or thunderstorm. (20%)

High: 80 Low: 62

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

High: 79 Low: 56

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)

High: 79 Low: 60

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

High: 83 Low: 65

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

High: 84 Low: 62

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 82 Low: 66

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.