Study: Children breast-fed for over 2 years face greater risk of cavities

The study published in the journal “Pediatrics” looked at more than 1,000 children in one Brazilian city

CNN Newsource Published:
baby generic

NEW YORK (CNN) — New research suggests that the longer a child is breast-fed, the bigger the risk of developing cavities in their teeth.

The study published in the journal “Pediatrics” looked at more than 1,000 children in one Brazilian city. At age five, all of them were examined for cavities by dentists.

Researchers found that children who were breast-fed two years or longer had more than twice the risk of having severe cavities compared to kids breast-fed for less than a year.

“Severe” is defined for this study as having at least six cavities.

Researchers suggest the uptick is due to the older children likely being breast-fed on demand, making it harder to clean their teeth.

Experts say it’s vital that babies have their gums wiped down after breast-feeding, as breast milk contains sugar. In addition, children should start going to the dentist as soon as their first tooth comes in.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s