Tigers-Indians game postponed, to be made up in September

DETROIT (AP) – Friday night’s game between the Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Indians has been postponed by rain.

The game was called shortly before the scheduled start time of 7:10 p.m. It will be made up as part of a split doubleheader in Detroit on Sept. 1.

The Tigers and Indians are also scheduled to play a doubleheader Saturday. They had a game postponed May 4 in Detroit.

Anibal Sanchez of the Tigers and Josh Tomlin of the Indians – Friday’s scheduled starters – are being pushed back to the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader. Detroit’s Jordan Zimmermann and Cleveland’s Carlos Carrasco are slated for the nightcap.

