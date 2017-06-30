Wilmington high school football schedule 2017

Aug. 25 – at Sharon, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 – at West Middlesex, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 – Lakeview, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 – at Sharpsville, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 – Mercer, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 – Reynolds, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 – at Greenville, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 – Hickory, 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 – at Slippery Rock, 7 p.m.
Wilmington athletics
Nickname: The Greyhounds
Colors: Blue and Gold
School address: 350 Wood Street, New Wilmington, PA 16142
Stadium location: Wilmington Area High School – 350 Wood Street, New Wilmington, PA 16142
