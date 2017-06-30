Youngstown police investigating woman’s disappearance

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The family of a 28-year-old woman is looking for information about her whereabouts after her disappearance on May 20.

Youngstown Police Detective Ronald Barber said Jaclyn (Jackie) Bluhm was reported missing four days later, after family couldn’t reach her. Her car — a silver 2012 Chevy Cruze — was found four weeks later on the south side of Youngstown.

Bluhm’s family hasn’t heard from her in over a month, and police said she hasn’t used her cell phone.

Barber said the circumstances of Bluhm’s disappearance are unknown at this time.

The family said Bluhm was going to visit her father in Andover, Ohio. She didn’t get there and didn’t return home.

They’re worried because Bluhm has diabetes and requires insulin shots. She didn’t have any insulin when she left.

Bluhm is described as being 5’2″ tall, weighing 110 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Those with information on Bluhm are asked to call 330-742-8255.