’90s hip-hop concert coming to Covelli Centre in early August

Performances will include Das Efx, Nice & Smooth, Lords of Underground, Shock G and Doug E. Fresh

Covelli Centre, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – If ’90s hip-hop is your thing, there’s a concert coming to the Covelli Centre on the first Saturday in August that you won’t want to miss.

“Summer Jam 1: Old School Edition” will be held on Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. Organizers say the concert is all about bringing the city of Youngstown together.

“We had a great era in music, especially back in the ’90s in hip-hop. So, we just want to bring in an exciting show to just bring the people, not just the young crowd, but people that are our age back together to have a good time, just to show them how it’s done, show them how much fun we had back in that era,” said Rufus Blaq, one of the event’s promoters.

Keland Logan, one of the event’s organizers, says the event is mainly for the community.

“This is an opportunity for everybody to come together and enjoy what the city has built for community entertainment, here at the Covelli Centre. It takes a unique blend of promoter and investor in order to pull something like this off, so we’re excited,” Logan said.

He said the reactions of community members and steps taken to start the event were slow, but are picking up now that the event is getting closer.

“We got off to a late start and everything is coming together and the team is getting stronger and I’m sure we’ll have a home run here,” Logan said.

Nexus Recording Studio will help sponsor the event.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets are now on sale and range from $29 to $85. For information on how to buy tickets, visit the Covelli Centre’s website.

