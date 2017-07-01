Castellanos’ late triple leads Tigers past Indians

DETROIT (AP) – Nicholas Castellanos tripled to break a seventh-inning tie and the Detroit Tigers went on to beat the Cleveland Indians 7-4 in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

J.D. Martinez and Miguel Cabrera homered for Detroit.

With the score tied at 4 in the seventh and Martinez on first, Castellanos hit his fifth triple of the season off the out-of-town scoreboard in right-center.

Bryan Shaw (2-3) intentionally walked Victor Martinez, putting runners on the corners, but Mikie Mahtook flared an RBI single to left to make it 6-4. James McCann’s single brought home Victor Martinez to give the Tigers a three-run lead.

