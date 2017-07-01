Daisy P. Fisher Obituary

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio – Daisy P. Fisher, age 93, of Mineral Ridge, passed away on Saturday, July 1, 2017.

Born April 13, 1924 in Niles, Ohio; she was the daughter of Lewis and Daisy D. (Smith) Amon.

She enjoyed playing Bridge with friends, a former member of OES, Rebekah Lodge; active member of the United Methodist Church in Mineral Ridge where she was active in the church choir. She sang Soprano, and was known for her beautiful singing; she sang at weddings as well as other events and contests.

Survivors include her three sons; Larry C. (Amalia), Jarry L. (Deborah), and Danny D. (Ginny) Fisher; nine grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Lawrence J. Fisher who passed away in 1989.

Friends will be received at the Lane Funeral Home, Mineral Ridge Chapel on Thursday, July 6, 2017 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Services will be held on Friday, July 7, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at the Apostolic Pentecostal Church, 3101 Deforest Rd., Warren, Ohio.

Burial will take place at Kerr Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Home



