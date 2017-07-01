Indians rally in nightcap to split doubleheader with Tigers

Jose Ramirez homered to cap Cleveland's four-run rally in the sixth inning

Progressive Field home of Cleveland Indians baseball.

DETROIT (AP) – Jose Ramirez homered to cap Cleveland’s four-run rally in the sixth inning, and the Indians earned a split of Saturday’s doubleheader against Detroit, beating the Tigers 4-1 in the nightcap.

The Tigers won the opener 7-4 and led 1-0 in the second game before the Indians broke through against Jordan Zimmermann (5-6). The right-hander had allowed one hit through five innings, but he didn’t make it through the sixth.

After tying the game on Michael Brantley’s RBI groundout, the Indians went ahead when Edwin Encarnacion’s flare dropped into right field for a run-scoring single.

Ramirez then connected for a two-run shot, his 13th homer of the year.

Carlos Carrasco (9-3) allowed a run and four hits in seven innings. He struck out seven and walked one.

Cody Allen pitched the eighth, and Andrew Miller worked a perfect ninth for his second save.

