Mary Theresa Allan Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Mary Theresa Allan, 80 of Youngstown, who passed away peacefully Saturday morning, July 1, 2017.

Mary was born on July 30, 1936 on the northside of Youngstown, a daughter of Anthony and Molly Fox Reape, Sr.

She was 1954 graduate of Ursuline High School and a 1957 graduate of Trumbull Memorial Hospital School of Nursing.

Mary was a R.N. for Forum Health, first at the Southside unit then retiring in 2001 from the Northside unit.

She was a member of St. Dominic Church and the Ladies Auxiliary of the Ancient Order of Hibernians.

Mary volunteered many hours for the American Red Cross.

She enjoyed boating and spending time with her family.

Her husband James S. Allan passed away Sept 21, 2011.

She leaves to cherish her memory two sons, William S. (Jennifer) Allan of Ashtabula and Michael S.(Lori) Allan of Boardman; a sister, Kathleen “Kay” Engstrom of Wilmington, North Carolina; four grandchildren, Katie, Samantha, Rachel and Sean Allan and a great-grandchild Madison Allan.

Besides her parents and husband, Mary is preceded in death by a brother Anthony Reape, Jr and a sister Clare Bingham.

Prayers will be 9:30 a.m. Monday, July 3, 2017 at the Fox Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by Rev. Vincent DeLucia, O.P. at 10:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Church.

Material tributes can be made in Mary’s Memory to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio 44512.

Arrangements handled by the Fox Funeral Home.



