Norma Jean Vodhanel Obituary

CAMPBELL, Ohio – Norma Jean Vodhanel, 87, died peacefully Saturday, July 1st, 2017, at home with her family at her side.

Norma Jean was born August 31, 1928, in Lancaster, Pennsylvania to Harry and Mary (Irwin) Eichelberger, the second of seven children.

Norma moved to Youngstown, Ohio as a child and lived there until she met and married Michael Vodhanel, of Campbell.

She married Michael on February 27, 1949 at St. John the Baptist Church where she worshiped.

She and Michael were married for 59 years until his passing on June 29, 2008.

Norma loved to bake and also enjoyed gardening. There was never a time that you would come to visit when she wasn’t baking her delicious kolachi or some type of desert to share.

Prior to raising her children, she worked at La France and Moyer factory.

Norma was also very involved in the community, belonging to several organizations, such as The Democratic Club, S.N.P.J, and the St John the Baptist Ladies Guild and with her husband, she enjoyed many years of traveling to his WWII reunions which took them all over the country.

They especially loved taking many trips to polka dance with their friends, and was fortunate enough to travel to Hawaii with friends.

Polka dancing was a favorite of hers; she enjoyed going weekly and took pride in dancing up a storm.

After her husband passed, she continued to enjoy dancing with her children and loved to show off her great energy and dance moves; her family had a hard time keeping up with her!

She leaves to cherish her memory, a son Michael (Terrie) Vodhanel of Canfield; two daughters, Barbara (Pete) Yeager, and Debbie (Mike) Szilagy, both of Campbell; three grandchildren, Terrah Lynn Yeager of Charleston, SC, Jason Michael (Shannon) Vodhanel of Canfield, and Joshua Michael Vodhanel of New Middletown. She also leaves two great-grandchildren, Sloan Marie and Jason Michael Vodhanel and one sister, Betty Jane Mitchell of Youngstown.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; a sister Joanne Eichelberger Hoover and brothers Pete, Robert, Ronald and Richard Eichelberger.

Richard also passed away the same day as Norma at his home in Florida.

The Vodhanel family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends on Monday morning July 3, 2017 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Church. She will be laid to rest at St. John Cemetery next to her husband.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday morning July 3, 2017 at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish at St. John Catholic Church with Fr. Michael Swierz officiating.

