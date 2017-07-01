Rose R. Porterfield Obituary

SHARON, Pennsylvania – Rose R. Porterfield, 82, of Sharon passed away at 4:00 a.m. Saturday, July 01, 2017, in her residence.

Mrs. Porterfield was born February 10, 1935, in Sandy Lake, Pennsylvania, a daughter of David and Ethyl Swartz Shaffer.

She was a lifelong area resident and a graduate of Sharon High School.

Rose was employed for 31 years as a welder at the former Howell Industries, Masury, Ohio.

She enjoyed hunting, fishing, trips to camp in Warren County, Pennsylvania, watching soap operas and playing bingo at Western Reserve.

Surviving are her husband, William Porterfield, Sr., whom she married February 14, 1955; two daughters, Patricia Gammon and Linda Kelly, both of Sharon; three sons, Daniel Porterfield and his wife Cheryl, of Southington, Ohio; James Porterfield and his wife Tammy, of Sharon and William Porterfield, Jr. and his wife Brenda, of Sharon; a brother, Paul Shaffer and his wife Pat, of Greenville; 18 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.

Rose was preceded in death by her parents; a granddaughter, Alex Porterfield; three sisters, Ruby Herman, Pearl Porterfield and Ida Mazon; a half sister, Nellie Holzapfel and a half brother, Glen Hoovler.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Calling hours will be 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service Wednesday July 5, 2017 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon.

Funeral service will be 2:30 p.m. Wednesday July 5, 2017 in the funeral home, with Rose’s nephew, Rev. Roy Shaffer, officiating.

Burial will take place at West Side Cemetery, S. Pymatuning Twp.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.



