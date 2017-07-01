Sen. Brown in agreement with Gov. Kasich’s veto of Medicaid rollback

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown believes both parties need to work together to improve healthcare for everyone

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown applauded Governor John Kasich’s move Friday to veto provisions in the state budget that would roll back the expansion of Medicaid.

According to a press release sent by Brown’s office, Brown said uncertainty in Washington over Republican efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act is hurting states like Ohio.

Brown released the following statement after Kasich’s move:

I’m proud of our governor for standing up for Ohio families and doing what’s needed to combat the opioid crisis. Washington leaders need to follow Gov. Kasich’s lead and put party politics aside to do what’s right for the people we serve. Instead of one side writing secret bills to kick people off their healthcare, let’s all work together to bring down prices and make healthcare work better for everyone.”

