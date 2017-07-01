Storm Team 27: Chance for an isolated shower this evening

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

There is a chance for an isolated shower or storm this evening but that chance for rain will decrease as well as the clouds tonight. By tomorrow expect sunshine for most of the day but there is a chance you could see some passing drizzle or a light shower.

THE FORECAST

Tonight: Decreasing clouds.

Low: 62

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Very small chance for a shower (20%)

High: 83

Sunday night: Partly cloudy.

Low: 62

Monday : Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)

High: 81

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)

High: 80 Low: 58

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)

High: 86 Low: 60

Thursday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 82 Low: 65

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)

High: 83 Low: 62

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)

High: 79 Low: 57

