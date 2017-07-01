Storm Team 27: Weekend rain chances

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

The chance for a shower or thunderstorm will stay in the forecast today. It won’t rain all day, but Isolated showers or thunderstorms are possible through early tonight. Sunday looks better with a very small risk for an isolated shower or thunderstorm into the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 80s for the holiday weekend.

THE FORECAST

Today: Partly or mostly cloudy. Chance showers or thunderstorms. (40%)

High: 82

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Isolated shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

Low: 62

Sunday: Partly sunny. Very small chance for a shower or thunderstorm afternoon. (20%)

High: 82

Monday : Partly sunny. Isolated shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

High: 80 Low: 62

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

High: 80 Low: 58

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)

High: 81 Low: 60

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)

High: 83 Low: 65

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. (20%)

High: 84 Low: 62

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 80 Low: 62

