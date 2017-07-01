Struthers & Hubbard shared the White Tier a year ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Struthers finished the regular season with a 9-1 mark. Their only blemish was at the hands of Niles by one-point (21-20). The Wildcats lose a ton but coach Kuntz has the team thinking repeat as the summer begins.
Hubbard – who shared the Tier championship a year ago with Struthers – lacks experience up front but returns their three-year starter in Hunter Meyer to anchor things along the line of scrimmage.
More:High School Football previews from other teams
Jefferson averaged 32.3 points per game over the last six weeks of the 2016 season. A big part of that scoring output was the running ability of Jeremiah Knight. He’s since graduated and who will take over his production in the Falcon offense?
The always competitive Lakeview Bulldogs finished last season strong by topping three of their four opponents in the month of October by at least four touchdowns. The Bulldogs have advanced to the playoffs in five of the last ten seasons.
The Red Dragons look to improve upon last season’s 5-5 mark with just 3 starters back on each side of the ball. The young group will look to Robbie Savin for his big play ability on offense and defense.
Coach Ryan Williams begins his second year at the helm of Poland football. He returns a number of gifted athletes including Alec Catsoules and Dante Ruozzo.
In their 8 games last Fall against teams who were in Division IV or higher – Edgewood lost each of them by an average of 40.5 to 9.4. In games against team’s who were from a lower classification, the Warriors won both by a combined total of 63-14.
2016 All-American Conference – White Tier Standings
Struthers – 9-2 (5-1)
Hubbard – 8-3 (5-1)
Lakeview – 6-4 (3-3)
Niles – 5-5 (3-3)
Poland – 4-6 (3-3)
Jefferson – 5-5 (2-4)
Edgewood – 2-8 (0-6)
2016 AAC White Leaders
Team Leaders
Scoring Offense
1.Struthers – 29.9
2.Niles – 29.7
3.Hubbard – 28.4
4.Lakeview – 27.9
5.Poland – 25.7
6.Jefferson – 25.6
7.Edgewood – 14.3
Scoring Defense
1.Struthers – 13.6
2.Hubbard – 14.8
3.Poland – 22.7
4.Lakeview – 24.9
5.Niles – 26.0
6.Jefferson – 26.5
7.Edgewood – 33.8
Individual Leaders
Passing Yards: Zach Rogers (Lakeview) – 1782
Completion Percentage: A.J. Musolino (Struthers) – 62.9%+
Passing Touchdowns: Tyler Srbinovich (Niles)+ & Zach Rogers (Lakeview) – 13
Rushing Yards: Jeremiah Knight (Jefferson) – 1943+
Yards Per Carry: Jeremiah Knight (Jefferson) – 10.9+
Rushing Touchdowns: Jeremiah Knight (Jefferson)+ & A.J. Musolino (Struthers) – 20
Receptions: Jatise Garrison (Lakeview) – 38+
Receiving Yards: Tre Martin (Niles) – 734+
Receiving Touchdowns: Marlon Pearson (Niles) – 7+
+-Graduated
2016 Big 22 Selections
David Hernandez, Hubbard
Colt McFadden, Poland
A.J. Musolino, Struthers
Tyler Srbinovich, Niles
White Tier Champions
2016: Struthers, Hubbard
2015: Poland
2011: Hubbard
2010: Lakeview
2009: Hubbard
2008: Liberty
Big games on the schedule
Aug. 24 – Niles at Girard*
Aug. 24 – Jefferson at Grand Valley*
Aug. 25 – Marlington at Poland*
Aug. 25 – Lakeview at Howland*
Aug. 25 – Struthers at Liberty*
Sept. 1 – Niles at Poland
Sept. 1 – Edgewood at Jefferson
Sept. 1 – Liberty at Lakeview*
Sept. 1 – Hubbard at Girard*
Sept. 1 – Crestview at Struthers*
Sept. 8 – Struthers at Niles
Sept. 8 – Lakeview at LaBrae*
Sept. 15 – Poland at Howland*
Sept. 15 – East at Niles*
Sept. 22 – Howland at Hubbard*
Sept. 22 – Struthers at Canfield*
Sept. 29 – Poland at Struthers
Oct. 6 – Niles at Canfield*
Oct. 6 – Campbell Memorial at Struthers*
Oct. 12 – Howland at Niles*
Oct. 13 – Lakeview at Poland
Oct. 13 – Hubbard at Struthers
Oct. 20 – Poland at Hubbard
Oct. 20 – Champion at Lakeview*
Oct. 27 – Canfield at Poland*
Oct. 27 – Struthers at Lakeview
*-Non-league game