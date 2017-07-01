Youngstown’s first ever Reggae Fest in full swing

Related Coverage Music of the Caribbean coming to Youngstown for day-long street party

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown’s first ever Reggae Fest is taking place at Flambeaus Live on Market Street.

Saturday is International Reggae Day.

Well known Reggae DJ Sister Nancy is headlining the show. The fest has artists from Jamaica in Youngstown to perform.

There’s vendors selling food, candles and clothing.

The Festival’s organizer hopes the event can inspire people to give reggae music a chance.

“The thing is, Youngstown has a lot of music going on — lots of music,” said Sandra Murphy of Flambeaus Live. “And reggae is kind of a foundation and people don’t tap into that much.”

Reggae Fest began at 2 p.m. and goes until 11 p.m.

Tickets are $45 at the door.

The proceeds go to Miles for Melanoma in honor of Bob Marley.