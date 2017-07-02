5 Cleveland Indians selected to MLB All-Star Game

NEW YORK (AP) – Aaron Judge, Carlos Correa and Nolan Arenado were among 12 first-time starters elected Sunday for the All-Star Game at Miami on July 11, the most since voting was returned to fans in 1970.

The Cleveland Indians will be represented by five All-Stars: third baseman Jose Ramirez (starter), shortstop Francisco Lindor, outfielder Michael Brantley, starting pitcher Cory Kluber and reliever Andrew Miller.

Ramirez, 24, is Cleveland’s youngest fan-voted All-Star starter since Sandy Alomar in 1990. He’s also the Indians’ first fan-voted starter since Juan Gonzalez in 2001.

Just one player was picked from the World Series champion Cubs: reliever Wade Davis, who wasn’t even with Chicago when it ended a 108-year title drought last fall. The Cubs had seven All-Stars last season.

Two of the first-time starters are from the Houston Astros, who have the best record in the major leagues: shortstop Correa and outfielder George Springer. Second baseman Jose Altuve was elected to his third start.

Houston pitchers Dallas Keuchel and Lance McCullers Jr. were picked, as well, giving the Astros five All-Stars, tied for the most with the New York Yankees, Cleveland and Washington. Keuchel is hurt and won’t pitch.

