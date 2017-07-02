Austintown throws a Party in the Plaza for the 4th of July

It featured live music, a Buffalo Wild Wing Challenge and more

A Party in the Plaza took place Sunday night in Austintown.


AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Party in the Plaza took place Sunday night in Austintown.

It featured live music, a Buffalo Wild Wing Challenge and more.

Kids also got to check out police cars and fire trucks. Some special guests from Paw Patrol made an appearance.

The party ended with fireworks.

“That’s what we really truly want to do is get back to the community,” said Mark Cole of the Austintown 4th of July committee. “So we could have a great celebration in Austintown to say happy 4th of July everybody.”

The 4th of July committee says it spent nearly $18,000 on the fireworks.

