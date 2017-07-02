Canfield PD to increase patrol presence for 4th of July

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Expect to see an increased police presence in Canfield over this 4th of July holiday.

Canfield PD says that they always up the amount of patrols during high traffic holidays like the 4th of July. They won’t be stationed anywhere in particular — they’ll be doing floating patrols across the area.

Police say they’ll be looking for impaired drivers and distracted drivers.

“Basically we’re looking for certain traffic violations — people who are going outside of their lane of travel,” Canfield Sgt. Jim Conrad said. “People who may not be using their turn signals, things like that. We’re basically looking for unsafe acts.”

Canfield PD says they’ll be working with area townships and the Sheriff’s department to make sure that everyone stays safe.