Canfield PD to increase patrol presence for 4th of July

They won't be stationed anywhere in particular -- they'll be doing floating patrols across the area

By Published:
canfield police generic

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Expect to see an increased police presence in Canfield over this 4th of July holiday.

Canfield PD says that they always up the amount of patrols during high traffic holidays like the 4th of July. They won’t be stationed anywhere in particular — they’ll be doing floating patrols across the area.

Police say they’ll be looking for impaired drivers and distracted drivers.

“Basically we’re looking for certain traffic violations — people who are going outside of their lane of travel,” Canfield Sgt. Jim Conrad said. “People who may not be using their turn signals, things like that. We’re basically looking for unsafe acts.”

Canfield PD says they’ll be working with area townships and the Sheriff’s department to make sure that everyone stays safe.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s