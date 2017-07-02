Central Ohio deputy shoots suspect who refused to drop knife

BREMEN, Ohio (AP) – Officials in central Ohio say a sheriff’s deputy shot a suspect who refused orders to drop a knife.

The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting occurred late Saturday near the village of Bremen, about 40 miles southeast of Columbus.

WCMH-TV reports the suspect, whose name hasn’t been released, was hospitalized in serious condition.

Deputies responding to a domestic-violence report stopped the suspect’s car on Main Street. They say the man refused to cooperate with deputies and put his knife down. Officials say he made an aggressive movement toward one of the deputies and was shot by another.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating.

Information from: WCMH-TV, http://www.nbc4i.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

