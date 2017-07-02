Fricis A. Dukats Obituary

COLUMBIANA, Ohio – Fricis A. Dukats, 92, of Heck Rd. Columbiana passed away Sunday, July 2, 2017 at the Covington Community Care Campus in East Palestine.

He was born in Latvia, June 3, 1925 and proudly served in the Latvian Army.

During WWII, Fricis fought in Germany alongside the German troops.

After the war, he moved to the United States and lived in the area the remainder of his life.

In his early years, he enjoyed hunting, Polka music and dancing as well as telling stories of his life in Latvia.

He worked as a self employed masonry contractor until he began working at GM in the 70’s, where he continued to work for 18 years until his retirement.

He loved spending time with his family as well as his little dog Tiny.

Fricis is survived by three sons; Aivars (Donna) Dukats of Columbiana, Edward (Lorie) Dukats of Denver, North Carolina and Raymond Dukats of Columbiana; five grandchildren, Britt, Trisha, Alisha and Ryan; two stepgrandchildren, Tracy and Amy; five great-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren; six step-great-great-grandchildren and one great-great-great-grandson.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years in 2010, Irma Dukats, as well as his daughter, Indra Dukats.

Following Fricis wishes, no services will be observed at this time.

Arrangements handled by Linsley-Royal Funeral Home



