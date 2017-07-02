Howland gym re-opens in new location

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A gym in Howland celebrated it’s grand re-opening Sunday.

The gym moved locations.

The gym moved locations.

The new one offers two times the amount of space for the owner Zack Byler and his clients.

“I specialize in middle school and high school athletes,” Byler said. “Just trying to enhance their athletic potential — really teaching them how to do the proper movements.”

Byler also does nutrition and weight loss coaching.

If you want to know about prices and membership, head to Byler’s website or Facebook.

