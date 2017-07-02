Indians snap Verlander’s streak in 11-8 rout of Tigers

DETROIT (AP) – Jose Ramirez homered twice, and the Cleveland Indians snapped Justin Verlander’s decade-long streak of games with at least one strikeout, chasing the Detroit star in the fourth inning of an 11-8 win over the Tigers on Sunday.

Verlander (5-5) had struck out a batter in 331 consecutive appearances and was tied with Curt Schilling for the sixth-longest streak since 1913. He hadn’t gone without a strikeout since April 28, 2007, when he lasted only three innings against Minnesota.

On Sunday, he allowed seven runs and nine hits with three walks in 3 1/3 innings.

Mike Clevinger (4-3) allowed a run and two hits in six innings. He walked five and struck out seven.

The Indians held on after Detroit scored six runs in the ninth inning, including homers by James McCann and Nicholas Castellanos. Cody Allen retired the final batter for his 16th save in 17 chances.

