Lawrence County man killed in turnpike crash

The 25-year-old man's official cause-of-death will be announced after an autopsy is performed

LAWRENCE CO., Pa. (KDKA) — A West Pittsburg man was killed in a crash on the turnpike early Saturday morning.

It happened just before 5 a.m. on I-376 in North Beaver Township.

The victim has been identified as 25-year-old John Fields, of West Pittsburg in Lawrence County.

According to state police, Fields was speeding, heading west in the eastbound lanes, when he crashed into a concrete barrier near a toll booth.

Fields’ car became airborne after striking the concrete barrier. State police say Fields was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.

He sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at 5:30 a.m.

