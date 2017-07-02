Man killed in one-car crash on Route 11 southbound

Police said the vehicle drove off the roadway right into the woods and struck several trees

A man was killed in a one-car crash Sunday afternoon on Route 11 southbound in Johnstown Township.

JOHNSTOWN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A man was killed in a one-car crash Sunday afternoon on Route 11 southbound in Johnstown Township.

Warren State Patrol Sgt. Daniel Jesse said they received a call around 1 :55 p.m. of a crash on Route 11, just north of Route 88.

Police said the vehicle drove off the roadway right into the woods and struck several trees. Two middle-aged men were in the car and suffered severe injuries.

The passenger died at the scene, while the driver was transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital. Police say they were both wearing seat belts, and the passenger was partially thrown from the vehicle.

Police are not yet identifying the men until family is notified.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, although police say speed doesn’t appear to be a factor.

Route 11 southbound was shut down briefly, but has since re-opened.

Police said the vehicle drove off the roadway right into the woods and struck several trees.

