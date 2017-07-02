Mary J. Falter Obituary

NILES, Ohio – Mary J. Falter, 98, passed away peacefully at 6:05 p.m. on Sunday, July 2, 2017, at the Shepherd of the Valley Nursing Home in Niles.

Mary was born in Nanty Glo, Pennsylvania on April 6, 1919, the daughter of John and Elizabeth (Farkas) Kovach.

Mary spent her childhood in Bretz and Morgantown, West Virginia before moving to Niles many years ago.

Mary was a member at Saint Stephen Church.

Mary was employed as a sales clerk at the former Carlisle Department Store and was previously employed at King’s Department Store.

She was a homemaker for her husband and children, enjoyed cooking, baking and flower gardening.

Mary is survived by her son, Randy and Celeste Falter of Niles; five grandchildren, Matthew Falter, Kristi Vitelli, Brad Weida, Chad Weida and Tim Falter and nine great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph K. Falter, whom she married January 15, 1938 and he passed away on August 10, 2002; a son, Joseph Falter, died May 26, 2012; daughter, Ricki Weida, died May 12, 2012; a brother and two sisters.

Funeral services will be held at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 5 at 5:30 p.m., with the Rev. James Korda officiating.

Entombment will be held at Crown Hill Cemetery.

Mary’s family extends a thank you to the staff and care givers at Shepherd of the Valley for the excellent and compassionate care during her time at the nursing home.

Please visit www.holetonyuhasz.com to send online condolences to the Falter family.



