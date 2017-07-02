Missing Adult Alert issued for central Ohio man

AMANDA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office issued a statewide missing adult alert Sunday afternoon for a 72-year-old man who left his home Saturday and hasn’t returned.

On Saturday at 6 p.m., Dennis Morgan drove away from his house on Drinkle Road in Amanda of Fairfield County.

Morgan is a white male who stands 5’8″ tall, weighs 220 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He suffers from dementia and has a heart condition, and may be confused.

He also has poor eyesight and limited mobility. He may be heading to Florida to visit his son. He was last seen wearing blue shoes, blue shorts, and a black shirt.

The vehicle involved is a white 1995 Ford Explorer with OH plate number GPZ-3022.

Police ask you to call 911 if you see Morgan or the vehicle. You can also call 1-866-693-9171 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.