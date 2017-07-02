Missing Adult Alert issued for Warren man

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Missing Adult Alert has been issued by the Warren City Police Department for a Warren man who was last seen June 25.

Norman Williams, 63, was last seen by relatives on June 25 on Hoyt Street and has not been seen since.

Williams is a black male, 6’1″ tall, weighs 200 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Williams suffers from mental conditions and may be in need of medication. He is known to frequent gas stations in and around the city of Warren.

Call or dial 911 if you see him. You can also call 1-866-693-9171 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.