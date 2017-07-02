Storm Team 27: A sunny Sunday

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Sunny skies are expected for the second half of the holiday weekend. Today will be mostly sunny with temperatures back to the lower 80s. It will be more comfortable today with lower humidity expected. There’s a very small risk for seeing a passing shower today, but overall it’s going to be a beautiful day. Small rain and thunderstorm chances will linger early in the week. The threat will be greatest on Thursday.

THE FORECAST

Today: Mostly  sunny. Very small risk for a shower.
High: 83

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Isolated shower possible. (20%)
Low: 62

Monday : Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (20%)
High: 81

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (20%)
High: 81    Low: 60

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)
High: 85    Low: 61

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 80    Low: 65

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)
High: 81    Low: 63

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)
High: 77    Low: 60

Sunday: Partly sunny.
High: 76    Low: 58

