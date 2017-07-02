Storm Team 27: Chance for storms Monday

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

For the rest of this evening there is a chance for isolated drizzle but the chance for rain and storms return Monday. Expect afternoon isolated showers that could produce one or two storms with gusty winds.

THE FORECAST

Tonight: A few clouds

Low: 62

Monday : Partly sunny. Chance for afternoon showers or thunderstorms. (30% PM )

High: 80

Monday night : Partly cloudy

Low: 58

Independence Day: Partly sunny.

High: 82

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Isolated chance for showers or thunderstorms. (20%)

High: 86 Low: 60

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. (70%)

High: 83 Low: 65

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)

High: 82 Low: 63

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)

High: 77 Low: 59

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 79 Low: 58

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.