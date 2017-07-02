Storm Team 27: Chance for storms Monday

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
For the rest of this evening there is a chance for isolated drizzle but the chance for rain and storms return Monday. Expect afternoon isolated showers that could produce one or two storms with gusty winds.
THE FORECAST
Tonight: A few clouds
Low: 62
Monday : Partly sunny. Chance for afternoon showers or thunderstorms. (30% PM )
High: 80
Monday night : Partly cloudy
Low: 58
Independence Day: Partly sunny.
High: 82
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Isolated chance for showers or thunderstorms. (20%)
High: 86 Low: 60
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. (70%)
High: 83 Low: 65
Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)
High: 82 Low: 63
Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)
High: 77 Low: 59
Sunday: Partly sunny.
High: 79 Low: 58
