AAA predicts record number of travelers on the road for holiday

Highway Patrol is planning to crack down on the 1.9 million Ohioans who are predicted to travel over the holiday

By Published:
An Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser from the Warren post.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – AAA is predicting a record number of travelers over the holiday weekend, including 1.9 million Ohioans.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is focusing on catching aggressive and impaired drivers to keep the roads safe.

OSHP Sergeant Jason Bonar advised drivers to wear seat belts and be responsible.

He warned that the highway patrols will catch anyone who is a danger on the road.

“If you’re doing something you shouldn’t be doing, especially drinking and driving with the increased patrols, you know we are going to catch you,” he said.

 

 

