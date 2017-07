MECCA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A fire destroyed a bar on Route 5 in Mecca Township early Monday.

The fire broke out about 2 a.m. in the kitchen area.

When crews arrived, flames were shooting from the roof.

The owner said he closed down about 9:40 p.m. Sunday and that was the last time anyone was in the bar.

Route 5 between Bradley-Brownlee Road and Route 11 was closed for several hours as crews worked to control the fire.

No injuries were reported and a cause hasn’t been determined.