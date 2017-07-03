Columbiana, Canfield, Howland have big plans for 4th of July

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Nine communities will be setting off fireworks Tuesday night — but in some places, it’s more than just fireworks.

There are events planned throughout the day. One, in fact, is an all-day event.

A long standing 4th of July tradition is the Howland Parade down East Market Street.

“This will be our 23rd year now,” said Trey Bryarly of Howland. “I’ve wanted to change a lot of things this year, so we’ve got a lot of new stuff for the kids — for the younger generation coming out.”

Howland starts with an 8 a.m. 5k run prior to the 10 a.m. parade. Two things the younger generation should like is a 12:30 p.m. burrito-eating contest and a 1:30 p.m. pet show.

The parade in Canfield is also a tradition. It has been lining Route 46 since 1966.

And almost as much a tradition is the Firecracker four-mile that’s run before the parade.

“This is the 43rd annual Firecracker four-mile run,” said Dr. Gary Hubbard of Canfield, who ran in the inaugural race. “There weren’t as many participants then, but yes, I did.”

The Firecrackers four-mile run starts at 8:30 a.m. The parade begins at 10:10 a.m.

After the parade, there’s food and games on the green. And at 12:30 p.m., they’ll be judging the most patriotic pet contest.

Now over to Columbiana…

“One of the busiest places tomorrow will be here at Firestone Park,” said Jack Guy of Columbiana. “They will begin early at 8:30 a.m. and continue throughout the day. They won’t be done here until after 10 o’clock.”

The first thing on the agenda at Firestone is the 8:30 a.m. fishing tournament on Mirror Lake. About 200 kids will take part.

By late afternoon, the park will be packed.

“All the perimeter of the park will be parked full of cars and lawn chairs and people all have parties around the park,” Guy said.

After the fishing tournament, there’s an 11 a.m. pet parade, a 1:30 p.m. ice cream-eating contest and a 3:30 p.m. watermelon-eating contest.

The music starts at 6 p.m., there’s a veteran’s salute at 8 p.m., and the fireworks start at 10 p.m.