YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Gas prices are lower than they were at the start of the year, just in time for the Fourth of July.

Here are the places to go for the cheapest gas:

Trumbull County: Speedway in Warren, $1.91 a gallon

Mahoning County: Sam’s Club in Boardman, $2 a gallon

Columbiana County: Speedway in Salem, $1.86 a gallon

Mercer County: Marathon in Hermitage, $2.25 a gallon

For updates on gas prices, check out Gas Buddy.