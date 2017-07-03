Howland police looking for missing elderly disabled man

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County 911 has issued an alert for a missing elderly man out of Howland Township.

John J. Hughley was last seen Sunday night around 10:30. He lives on Dawson Drive.

Dispatch said he is disabled and has trouble walking. He uses a burgundy rollator, which is also missing.

He is described as a black man about 6’1″ tall and weighing 185 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Hughley has a skin graft on the top of his head.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, gray and cream checkered shorts or pants, and black shoes.

If you find Hughley, please stop him and call Howland police at 330-856-5555.

