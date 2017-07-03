Lordstown-built Chevy Cruze takes big hit in June sales

Sales of the Chevrolet Equinox were up big time -- people are still buying bigger vehicles

By Published: Updated:
general motors new cruze lordstown ohio

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Overall General Motors sales in June were down slightly, while sales of the Lordstown-built Chevy Cruze were way down.

Cruze sales were down 31 percent, with only 12,828 sold last month. Despite the rough month, Cruze sales year to date are still up by 21 percent.

Sales of the Chevrolet Equinox were up big time — people are still buying bigger vehicles.

The Cruze was still GM’s fourth best-selling vehicle.

Number one was the Silverado pickup, with 50,000 sold.

Second was the Equinox, with sales up 49 percent.

Number three was the Sierra pickup truck.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s