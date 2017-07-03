Lordstown-built Chevy Cruze takes big hit in June sales

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Overall General Motors sales in June were down slightly, while sales of the Lordstown-built Chevy Cruze were way down.

Cruze sales were down 31 percent, with only 12,828 sold last month. Despite the rough month, Cruze sales year to date are still up by 21 percent.

Sales of the Chevrolet Equinox were up big time — people are still buying bigger vehicles.

The Cruze was still GM’s fourth best-selling vehicle.

Number one was the Silverado pickup, with 50,000 sold.

Second was the Equinox, with sales up 49 percent.

Number three was the Sierra pickup truck.

