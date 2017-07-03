Michigan ‘Flag Man’ collects honks and smiles for patriotism

HASLETT, Michigan (WLNS) – He’s one of the most notable patriots in the Greater Lansing, Michigan area — attracting waves, smiles and honks from those who pass by.

His name is Colin Campbell, but many know him as the “Flag Man.”

Campbell walks along Marsh Road in Haslett every day with an American flag in hand, and pup by his side, and he’s been doing it for the last 30 years.

“I wanted to see if somebody would honk at somebody they didn’t know,” says Campbell.

But he didn’t always have a flag, and he didn’t always have a dog.

The Marine Corps veteran says, after serving as an infantryman in the Vietnam War, he moved home to Haslett, where he worked for General Motors and took up a love for running.

One day, he wanted to see if he could make others feel that happiness, too.

“Let’s say somebody was at work and they had a bad day, if they saw me smiling, it seemed, on Facebook, they put it on there that it made their day better,” says Campbell.

Campbell’s loyal followers created a Facebook page in his honor.

That page, is liked by more than 8,000 locals in the community.

He said, once he realized how many people were taking notice, he started counting how many waves he could get each day.

“Two years ago or three, I had 267,000 in one year,” says Campbell.

Honks aren’t all that Campbell gets.

He says people often stop by just to say “hello” or ask for a picture.

But Campbell says, the purpose of this mission isn’t about him, the flag or his dog. It’s about the smiles that he can bring to people’s faces.

“I just wish everyone around the world a safe Fourth of July, and thank you for your service,” says Campbell.