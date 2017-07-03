New Castle PD: 38 bags of crack cocaine found in person’s underwear

Two people from Michigan are being charged with possession with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia

By Published: Updated:
Police generic

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – After a traffic stop in New Castle, police found 38 individually wrapped bags of crack cocaine in a person’s underwear.

On Friday, June 30, the New Castle Police Department stopped a car on West Washington Street.

Ira Ray Lee and Darious Deshon Lee, both from Detroit, Michigan, were inside the car when police conducted a search incident to arrest, for a marijuana charge.

According to a post on the New Castle Police Department’s Facebook page, police found 38 bags of crack cocaine and one bag of heroin in Ira Lee’s underwear.

After searching Darious Lee, police found one bag containing 8.5 grams of crack cocaine and another bag of marijuana.

The Facebook post also says a digital scale was found in the car.

Ira Lee is being charged with two counts of possession with the intent to deliver, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations.

Darious Lee is being charged with possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s