Newcomers to fill elected office positions in Canfield

The majority of the city council will be newcomers because of recently enacted amendments to the local charter

By Published:
New faces will fill elected offices in November election

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Plenty of new faces will be filling the elected offices of the city of Canfield after the November election, including a new mayor.

Incumbent mayor Bernie Kosar Sr. decided not to run again, and local businessman Richard Duffett was the first to publicly announce his candidacy for mayor of the city.

The majority of the city council will be newcomers because of recently enacted amendments to the local charter.

“Everybody has strengths, the team can work and pull together,” Duffett said.

In addition to electing a new mayor and members of council, the community will also eventually be getting a new city manager to replace Joe Warino, who is retiring from the position in December.

 

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s