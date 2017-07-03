Newcomers to fill elected office positions in Canfield

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Plenty of new faces will be filling the elected offices of the city of Canfield after the November election, including a new mayor.

Incumbent mayor Bernie Kosar Sr. decided not to run again, and local businessman Richard Duffett was the first to publicly announce his candidacy for mayor of the city.

The majority of the city council will be newcomers because of recently enacted amendments to the local charter.

“Everybody has strengths, the team can work and pull together,” Duffett said.

In addition to electing a new mayor and members of council, the community will also eventually be getting a new city manager to replace Joe Warino, who is retiring from the position in December.