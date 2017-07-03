Nola tosses 7 splendid innings, Phils beat Pirates 4-0

ROB MAADDI AP Sports Writer
Pittsburgh Pirates Baseball - Pittsburgh, Ohio

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Aaron Nola struck out eight in seven splendid innings, Freddy Galvis and Maikel Franco hit two-run homers and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-0 Monday night.

Nola (6-5) allowed four hits and none until Jordy Mercer lined a double down the left-field line with two outs in the fifth. Joaquin Benoit and Hector Neris completed the four-hitter.

Galvis hit a shot estimated at 417 feet into the second deck in right field to give the Phillies a 2-0 lead in the first off Ivan Nova (8-6).

After Galvis reached on a bunt single his next time up, Franco ripped a liner out to left to make it 4-0 in the third.

Nova gave up four runs and seven hits in six innings. He allowed more than three earned runs for only the fourth time in 17 starts.

