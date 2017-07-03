Ohio man accused of severely abusing 2-year-old boy

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A western Ohio man is in jail after deputies say he severely injured a 2-year-old boy.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said Monday they were notified after a family member discovered significant injury to the toddler on June 24.

The family member took the child to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, where the child was admitted.

Investigators say the boy was abused all over his body, showing bruising from choking, being hit, and the tight grip of adult hands squeezing his torso and extremities.

The Sheriff’s Office also says the child’s genital area was completely bruised and swollen “to about the size of a baseball.”

Detectives at the hospital said the evidence gathered there “left no doubt that this child was the victim of severe and extreme physical abuse.”

Monday, detectives arrested 25-year-old Seth Tackett, of Springfield, at a home on Frayne Drive in the Park Layne area of New Carlisle.

Tacket is now in the Clark County Jail and faces two felony counts of endangering children and one count of felonious assault.

