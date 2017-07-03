Police identify, still searching for third suspect in Pa. multi-day crime spree

Police say Donald McClain III is still at large, but is a former employee at Cable Hardwoods Inc.

By Published: Updated:
Donald McClain III; Suspects in Lawrence County attack and robbery.

PERRY, TWP. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania State Police have identified the third suspect accused of beating and robbing two men during a multi-day crime spree.

Donald McClain III; Suspects in Lawrence County attack and robbery.
Donald McClain III

Police say Donald McClain III is still at large, but is a former employee at Cable Hardwoods Inc., the lumber store where two men said they were robbed and beaten on Saturday.

Police say McClain III led both Brandy Mae Rombold and Tyler Amos to the business. Both Rombold and Amos were arrested over the weekend and are currently in jail on a $250,000 bond each.

“They tried to kill him and it’s my belief they thought they had killed the 60-year-old when they left the office,” said PSP Lt. Eric Hermick.

The group is being held responsible for at least 12 burglaries and several auto thefts in what police are calling a multi-day crime spree fueled by methamphetamine that began on Wednesday.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s