Police identify, still searching for third suspect in Pa. multi-day crime spree

PERRY, TWP. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania State Police have identified the third suspect accused of beating and robbing two men during a multi-day crime spree.

Police say Donald McClain III is still at large, but is a former employee at Cable Hardwoods Inc., the lumber store where two men said they were robbed and beaten on Saturday.

Police say McClain III led both Brandy Mae Rombold and Tyler Amos to the business. Both Rombold and Amos were arrested over the weekend and are currently in jail on a $250,000 bond each.

“They tried to kill him and it’s my belief they thought they had killed the 60-year-old when they left the office,” said PSP Lt. Eric Hermick.

The group is being held responsible for at least 12 burglaries and several auto thefts in what police are calling a multi-day crime spree fueled by methamphetamine that began on Wednesday.