Saint Vincent de Paul closed for the foreseeable future

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Saint Vincent de Paul soup kitchen will be closed for the foreseeable future, following more structural problems with the building.

The building was closed last month when the ceiling of the second floor collapsed.

Inspectors found more serious issues in the basement when checking out the damage last month, and a contractor has been called in to give an estimate on repairs.

Leaders arranged for the food to be served outdoors the last time the building was closed, but decided it would be dangerous to do long-term.

As of now, there have been no alternative preparations made to serve food.

Thomas Williams, president of the St. Vincent de Paul Society, said they are hoping to get enough donations to fund the repairs.

“We do a little bit of fundraising, what we can, but we’re mostly an organization that takes donations,” he said. “We get donations to stay open and that’s where we’d have to get the funding.”