Scavina leads Poland 11 & 12 year olds past Canfield

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland topped Canfield 7-6 in The District 2 Ohio Little League District Championship Monday night at the Fields of Dreams in Boardman.

The game was delayed 45 minutes due to heavy rains, before resuming in the third inning.

Alaina Scavina led Poland at the plate going 4-4 with 5 RBI’s in the victory.

Poland held off a four-run, last inning rally by Canfield to earn the victory, and will represent District 2 Ohio Little League in the State of Ohio Tournament in Clyde, Ohio, this coming weekend.

