Storm Team 27: A few afternoon storms possible

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Skies will be partly sunny to start the week. The chance for a few showers or thunderstorms will return into the afternoon. An isolated storm could be strong with gusty winds. High temperatures will climb to near 80. Independence Day will be partly to mostly sunny and warm with highs nearing 80. Temperatures will climb to the middle 80s by mid-week with showers and thunderstorms likely on Thursday.

THE FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny. Chance for afternoon showers or t-storm. Iso. strong storm possible. (30% PM )

High: 80

Tonight: Partly cloudy

Low: 58

Independence Day: Partly sunny.

High: 82

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Isolated chance for showers or thunderstorms. (20%)

High: 86 Low: 60

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. (70%)

High: 83 Low: 65

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)

High: 82 Low: 63

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)

High: 77 Low: 59

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 79 Low: 58

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 82 Low: 57

