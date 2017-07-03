Storm Team 27: Chance of a shower

Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast sunny

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Partly sunny with the chance for a few showers or thunderstorms in the afternoon. An isolated storm could be strong with gusty winds. High temperatures will climb to near 80. Independence Day will be partly to mostly sunny and warm with highs nearing 80. Temperatures will climb to the middle 80s by mid-week with showers and thunderstorms likely on Thursday.

THE FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny. Chance for afternoon showers or t-storm. Isolated strong storm possible. (30% PM )
High: 80

Tonight: Partly cloudy
Low: 58

Independence Day: Mostly sunny.
High: 82

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Isolated chance for showers or thunderstorms. (20%)
High: 86    Low: 60

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. (70%)
High: 83    Low: 65

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)
High: 82    Low: 63

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)
High: 77    Low: 59

Sunday: Partly sunny.
High: 79    Low: 58

Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 82    Low: 57

