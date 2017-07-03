Storm Team 27: Isolated showers or storms early tonight

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

The risk for an isolated shower or thunderstorm through this evening. Any storm can produce heavy rain and gusty wind. The risk for rain will end overnight.

The 4th is looking fantastic! Look for skies to become mostly sunny and afternoon temperatures to climb into the low 80’s. Nice weather with dry conditions expected into Tuesday night.

THE FORECAST

Tonight: A few clouds. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)

Low: 58

Independence Day: Mostly sunny.

High: 83

Tuesday night: Mostly clear.

Low: 59

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Isolated chance for shower or thunderstorm late day. (20%)

High: 85

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. (70%)

High: 83 Low: 66

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Showers or thunderstorms likely. (70%)

High: 82 Low: 66

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 74 Low: 59

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 77 Low: 56

Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower. (20%)

High: 80 Low: 59

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 81 Low: 61

