Storms, fireworks have Mahoning Co. dog pound nearly full

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – While July 4 is a busy day filled with celebration, July 5 is one of the busiest days for the Mahoning County Dog Warden.

This year, the pound is already almost filled to its limit. It says it’s already at a “dangerous” level with almost no open kennel room, which doesn’t happen very often.

The reason? It may very well be fireworks — which are known for scaring dogs — as well as the severe weather that has recently struck the Valley.

“The dogs hear the thunder and they’ll take off fearful,” said Rick Tunison, dog pound kennel manager. “Sometimes they’ll run for four or five blocks before they actually calm down again.”

The Mahoning County pound can hold 69 dogs. Right now, it has 67.

“We’ve seen an increase in animals,” Tunison said. “Since last Friday to today, we’ve brought in 29 dogs.”

Tunison says they usually average one or two dogs per day. The dog pound will hold a dog for 14 days before putting it up for adoption.

But Tunison says, for some reason, some owners don’t think to check with them when they lose their dog.

“That’s a major place where most of the dogs are,” he said. “We’ve had dogs here and we got a call today for a dog that escaped on [June 18]. The owner didn’t think to call until today to see if the dog’s been here.”

Before the big firework shows Tuesday, Tunison says there’s a few things you can do ahead of time to keep your pet safe at home.

“Crate the dogs,” he said. “Leave them in an interior bedroom, leave a radio or a TV on for the dog, consult your veterinarian. They’ll sometimes prescribe tranquilizers or medications over the counters.”

Last month, WKBN took you on an inside tour of the new dog pound, which they hope to be moved into by August. The new pound will be able to hold over 100 dogs.

To contact or visit the current pound, call 330-740-2205 or go to 589 Industrial Road in Youngstown.